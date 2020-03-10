Wanda Applegath, 99, a former resident of Texas City, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.

Donald E. Kaldenberg passed away on March 8, 2020 in Texas City, Texas. Services are under in the care of Carnes Funeral Home — Texas City.

Grace E. Kaldenberg passed away on March 8, 2020 in Texas City, Texas. Services are under the care of Carnes Funeral Home — Texas City

Jimmie Lawrence Tolden Sr., 73, of Texas City passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com

