GALVESTON — John Andrew Ford, 60, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 3, after a year-long battle with his health. He was born on October 27, 1960 in Galveston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Ford and Lee Starr.
A graduate of Ball High, Class of 1979, John was active in both baseball and choir. Both activities remained prevalent throughout his life, as he was an avid sports and music fan. The Astros, Texas Longhorns, Rockets, and the Florida Panthers were among his top beloved sports teams. He could probably tell you every stat that had to do with college football and baseball. He was a lover of music and sang his favorite songs in the car, at the store, and at home; there was no stopping him from putting on a show. Anyone who knew him knew that his all-time favorite musicians were Rick Springfield, Jimmy Buffett, and Christopher Cross. John was a graduate of Lamar State College Port Arthur with a degree in computer science, but his main line of work was found in the hospitality industry.
He is survived by his two children, Sarah and Noah Ford; and stepmother, Mitzi Ford. He is also survived by his siblings: K.C. Ford, Todd Philips and family, Diane Peters and family, and Allan Dickman and family.
In memorial, a charitable donation can be made to the Galveston Island Humane Society in his name.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit John’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
