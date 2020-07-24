TEXAS CITY—
Mrs. Debra Jean Cox passed from this life Sunday morning, July 19, 2020, in Texas City with her beloved pup, Minnie, by her side.
Debra was born November 15, 1957 in Galveston to Eugene and Rita (Ewing) Brick. She met Ray Cox, Sr. and on March 12, 1983 they were married. Together they raised their two children and Debra continued caring for other children throughout her life. She always had babies around her whether it was neighborhood kids or her grandchildren. She loved music and especially enjoyed shopping and attending special need dances with her daughter. She was a faithful member of Acts Christian Church and loved worshiping the Lord. Debra had an extensive collection of porcelain dolls and angel figurines which she would share with her loved ones and friends. She’s now our angel to watch over us forever but we will always remember the love she gave us.
She was preceded in death by her parents, several aunts and uncles.
Survivors include her loving husband of 37 years, Ray Cox, Sr.; son, Ray “Bubba” Cox, Jr., and wife, Felicia; daughter, Crystal Ann Cox; grandchildren, Madison Renee Cox, Maci Lynn Cox, Mallori Grace Cox; numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Mr. Roy T. Cox officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.