Reece Ellsworth Cox (75) passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 after losing his battle with Stage-4 Pancreatic Cancer. Reece was born May 26, 1944 in Galveston Texas to Horace Preston Cox, Sr. and Gerlece May (Strickhausen). He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Gary Edward Cox, Horace Preston Cox, Jr. and Delton Patrick Cox.
Reece leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 19 years - Karen (Fiore) Cox,
his four (4) children from previous relationships: Staci Marie Hinojosa, Reeca Diane Cox-McCrory, Bruce Edward Cox, and Darry Reece Cox; his aunt - Gene Strickhausen and close cousins - Connie Perren, Cindy Strickhausen and Steve Strickhausen and his sister-in-law Joani Loveless, Step-mother Nel Rupert and two (2) sisters - Nelda Faye Walter and Patsy Jean Nolan,
He also leaves behind three step-children from a previous marriage: William (BILL) Charfauros II, Jodeen Reyes, and Junie Charfauros; and, Karen’s three children from her prior relationships: Jacob Baldwin, Joy Day and Bethany Bailey.
Reece attended both La Marque and Texas City High Schools before joining the Navy in 1961 and retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in 1989 (including two tours in Viet Nam). He then worked for the US Postal Service (1991- 2016) as a Letter Carrier and union advocate before his final retirement in 2016.
Reece enjoyed singing, dancing, traveling and playing poker with his friends. He loved the “oldies but goldies” rock and roll music from the ‘50’s, ‘60’s and ‘70’s. His friends all claim that when the band started he was always the first one on the dance floor and the last one to leave. He found a song and laugh in almost everything and believed that life was too short to take it seriously.
Reece and Karen loved to travel all over the states and on cruises. Sometimes, on the spur of the moment, they would just jump in the car and drive for hours to see new places while listening to audio books.
Cremation will be handled by the Neptune Society followed by a private family service on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Park East Cemetery on the Gulf Freeway in Webster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Methodist West Cancer Center Katy, TX
Honorary Pallbearers are Reece’s best friends from high school days: Bobby Gouty, Laura (Deane) Johnston, and Bess Harrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.