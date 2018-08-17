Brochstine
Celebration of life services for Sheree Brochstine will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Figgins
Funeral services for Elizabeth Figgins will be held at 2 p.m. at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3602 Sealy in Galveston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Murray
Celebration of life services for David Murray will be held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the New Beginnings Church, 1950 Hwy 3 S., League City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Olsen
Funeral services for Elaine Olsen will be held at 4 p.m. at Christ UM Church, under the direction of Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service.
Sutherland
Services for Bruce Sutherland will be held at 4 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, 3100 Gulf Frwy.
Coleman
Funeral services for Milton Coleman Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City, under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Quebe
Funeral services for Charles Quebe Sr. will be held at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Hayers Grace Memorial Park, under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
