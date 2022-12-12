Funeral services for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 Dec 12, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services for Barbara Jones will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Fwy in Webster, Texas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service East Forest Park Texas Barbara Jones Service × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented Articles14 charged with solicitation of minors or prostitutes in police stingRising costs squeeze renters tight in Galveston CountyWhite supremacist group plans to spread hate in Galveston, FBI warnsGalveston man pleads guilty to stabbing his mother almost 40 timesChecks in the Mail: One Galveston postal worker arrested for theft in 2021, feds sayTrial over hit-and-run death of Galveston physician pushed to 2023One dead, one in critical condition after domestic shooting, sheriff's office saysNearly 800 rooftops to rise on east side of Lago Mar in Texas CityNonprofits in old Galveston school building complain of short vacate warningBall High School student expelled for a year over firearm CollectionsGalveston Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to downtown GalvestonPearl Harbor remembrance at Galveston Naval MuseumTexas City celebrates the season with snowChristmas cheer fills League City during Grand Night ParadeTexas City holds annual Christmas paradeLeague City’s Nutcracker in the Park kicks off holiday eventsGalveston kicks off holidays with tree lightingGrand Galvez tree lighting CommentedRed Wave fizzled because of bad candidates, not lazy voters (168) Voters rejected GOP's pro-hate, anti-freedom platform (112) Media, Biden and lazy Republicans dried the Red Wave (53) League City's library resolution an act of politics, not governance (52) Highly paid Galveston administrators should administrate (44) Galveston city council considers exporting homeless (36) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Biden chip plant visit more than victory lap (35) Galveston Park Board plans name change, rebranding campaign (23) Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes (18) Guest commentary: Texans should lobby Congress for green hydrogen fuels (17)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.