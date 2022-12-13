GALVESTON, TX — Beverly Ann Bacon “Peaches”, 73, was born on September 10, 1949. She earned her wings on December 10, 2022, at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Peaches is the third of five girls born from the union of the late Ira and Ruth Cahee Bacon.
Peaches graduated from Central High School class of 1967. She retired from Arlan’s Market as a cashier.
Beverly Ann was a devoted believer in the Lord. She was a faithful member of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor William Stevens. Beverly was an active member of the usher board and served as past president.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, sister Kris Bacon and niece Karla Ritell.
Beverly Ann Bacon leaves behind precious memories with her one and only daughter, Kimberly N. Allen (Rodrick); sons, Roderick Bacon, Carey Bacon (Samantha); Christopher Bacon; sisters Linda Wilson, Carol Ritell, and Kimberly Bacon; grandchildren, Esherika Bacon, Dezmyne Bacon, Ash’Leigh Phifer, and Roderick Bacon, Jr.; seven great-grandchildren; bonus sons, Tracy Brewster (Levette), Edgar Sanders (Tonya), and Calvin Denefield, devoted friends, Sandra Jacquo, Jessie Henderson, Lillie Mae Saxton, Hazel Burrell, her Progressive church family, a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, a visitation will be held at 12:00 noon, followed by homegoing service at 1 p.m., Progressive Baptist Church, 909 40th Street, Galveston, Pastor W. E. Stevens, officiating, Pastor Paul Wingate, Sr. Eulogist. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Please visit ERJFM.com for any additional information.
