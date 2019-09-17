Tanya Leona George

Tanya Leona George, formerly Tanya Lyttle, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Houston, Texas. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

George Douglas Lee

George Douglas Lee, 68, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

Gary Lamont Moore

Gary Lamont Moore, 31, of La Marque, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com 409-933-4300

Reverend Elbert Leroy “Lee” Nelson, Jr.

GALVESTON—Reverend Elbert Leroy “Lee” Nelson, Jr., age 89, passed away peacefully at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

Matthew Thompson, Jr.

Funeral services for Matthew Thompson, Jr., 75, of Texas City formerly of Galveston, Texas, are pending with Gardner Funeral Home in Angleton Texas. He passed away peacefully Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Craig Stephen Thigpen

Craig Stephen Thigpen, 38, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com 409-933-4300.

Patty Lois Valentine

Patty Lois Valentine, 94, of La Marque passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.

