Charles William Helms

Charlie Helms, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and everyone's friend passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Beth Blakeman, by his side just shy of his 80th birthday.
Charlie was born in Houston on August 23, 1940 to Albert and Gertrude Helms. He was raised in the Heights and graduated from Reagan High School. He had a long and successful career in IT at Monsanto where he retired as Operations Supervisor.
Charlie and Beth got married the day they moved to Tiki Island where they have loved life on the water for 35 years with their Tiki family. Charlie had a passion for fishing and boating and knew the bay like the back of his hand. Charlie even caught a tagged redfish in the CCA tournament in his own canal and won a truck and boat.
Charlie and Beth loved camping across the country and spent many happy vacations in the Caribbean. He was also known to be quite a dancer and the handyman who could fix or build anything and was always willing to help family and friends.
Charlie is survived by his devoted wife and her extended family, his sons, Jeff Helms and wife Brenda, Bart Helms and wife Colleen, Brad Helms and daughter, Jill Hulett, nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Charlie requested a private family celebration of life, and rather than flowers or donations, please lift a toast to the sea, take a sunset cruise, spend a day at the sandbar with loved ones, or travel and have an adventure in his memory.
