Margaret Ann “Peggy” Tolson went to God on April 24, 2019 in Texas City, Texas.
Born on October 21, 1935 in Galveston, Texas, Peggy was the daughter of Ralph and Ethel Trout of Trout Sporting Goods in Texas City and sister to Ethel Stone. She was a survivor of the 1947 Texas City Disaster.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents and sister by her husbands Rev. James “Jim” Walter Kilpatrick Jr. and Jon Piers Tolson.
She is survived by her children: daughters, Mary Katherine Maldonado, Angela Smart (Jeff Smart); sons James Walter Kilpatrick (Whitney Kilpatrick), and Andrew Kilpatrick (April Kilpatrick), Bret Tolson (Malina Tolson). Her grandchildren Tiffany and Jack Maldonado; Caleb, Samantha, and Abigail, Tekla, Jimmy Kilpatrick; Andy and Anna Smart; Niki and Cliff Norris; Heather and Donny Godfrey; Ben Tolson.
Celebration of Peggy’s life will take place June 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Texas City 510 13th Ave N, Texas City, Texas 77590.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. George’s Episcopal Church in Texas City 510 13th Ave N, Texas City, Texas 77590 in Peggy’s name.
