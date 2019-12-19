Joan Black Lee Agregard, 86, of Dickinson, TX, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 17th, 2019. Joan was born August 29th, 1933 in Palestine, TX to Frank E. and Claire Black.
Joan and her family became auctioneers and owned an auction business in La Marque, TX, where she gained a great passion for antiques. She grew many lifelong friendships through her years as an auctioneer.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, David Ray Lee; her parents, Frank and Claire Black; and beloved son, David Ray Lee, Jr.
Joan is survived by her husband of 11 years, John T Agregard; children, Laura Lee Price of Tomball, TX, Kelly Lee, Sr. and wife Karen of Texas City, TX, Kimi White and husband Bobby of Dickinson, TX; and step-son, John Agregard, Jr. and wife Deborah of Dickinson, TX; grandchildren, Nathaniel Lee, John Price and wife Krysta, Kaitlyn Price, Kelly Lee, Jr., Trey White, Joel White and wife Gabby, and Kassi White and great- grandchild Jenny Price.
Joan had a very loving spirit and a beautiful soul. She was always happy to see you and greeted you with a radiant smile. Whether she knew you for one day or ten years, she loved you with a genuine heart. She loved her children and grandchildren ﬁercely and she loved her “matchless” Jesus even more.
In celebration of her life, there will be a memorial service at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Texas City on Saturday, December 21st. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Joan’s name to St. John’s United Methodist Church, 8200 25th Ave. N, Texas City, TX, 77591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.