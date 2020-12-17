TEXAS CITY — Cynthia Sheree Sallie
1971-2020
"O Taste and see that the Lord is good" - Psalm 34:8
Cynthia Sheree Sallie transitioned from labor to reward on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at UTMB Health - Jeanie Sealy Hospital. She was 49. Cynthia was a native Galvestonian, born in Galveston on November 26, 1971 to Patricia and L.C. Sallie. Cynthia was raised and reared in Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church where she energetically served in the youth and intermediate ministries. Later in life, she joined Hopewell Baptist Church in Texas City under the leadership of Pastor Joel G. Clay. She attended L.A. Morgan Elementary School, Central Middle School, and soared at Ball High School where she was an active member of the Tornettes Dance Team graduating with the Class of 1989. Cynthia attended Sam Houston University, and she was studying her life's passion to become a nurse until her health failed.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her father, L.C. Sallie, a "bonus" father, Leslie Johns, Sr., a brother, Anthony Sallie, and grandparents, Albennie Price Wortham and Odie Wortham, Jr. She is survived by her loving mother, Patricia Sallie Johns, only son, Adrian Price, one sister, Hannas Jackson, three brothers, Craythron Sallie, Jeffrey Sallie, Emory Sallie, one uncle, and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special friends: Dr. Sheila Chachere Daughtry, Erica Harris, and Anna Mitchell Turner; a childhood partner in mischief, Auntie Clemmie (Peaches) Matthews, and a devoted "call me if you need me" Nephew, Anthony James (AJ) Celestine.
Visitation will be held at Hopewell Baptist Church, 316 Pine Rd., Texas City, TX on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12 p.m., officiated by Pastor Joel G. Clay. She will be laid to rest at Grace Memorial Park in Santa Fe, TX.
Cynthia was a 16-year liver transplant survivor, and her family is grateful for her devoted and loving caregivers on UTMB's 8-C Surgery Intensive Care Unit at Jennie Sealy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Hospital where she received her liver transplant. For those wishing to give a donation in Cynthia's memory, please do so to Memorial Hermann - Liver Transplant Center at www.memorialhermann.org/donate.
