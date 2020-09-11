Jack Alfred Gibby. Jr., 86, of Texas City, passed away, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home.
Jack Gibby, Jr. was born August 3, 1934 in Oronogo, Missouri. He was a professional photographer who owned Gibby’s Photography in Texas City. He was a member of Professional Photographers of America, Chamber of Commerce and the Elks Lodge.
He is preceded in death by father, Jack Gibby, Sr. and mother, Sylvia Mae Gibby; sisters, Barbara and Louella; son, Allen Ray Gibby and wife, Imogene Gibby.
Survivors include son, Michael D. Gibby and wife Karin; grandchildren, Lisa, Christopher, Sandi and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Rebbeca, Tyler and Lorelai.
