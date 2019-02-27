Dolores “Patty” McDonald, 82, of League City passed away peacefully on Sunday , February 17, 2019. She was born on April 12, 1936, to Charlie Ray and Christine Britton Ray in Texas City, Texas. Patty was formerly of Texas City, Texas.
She graduated from Lincoln High School Class of 1953. She was married to the Love of her life Aubrey “Mack” McDonald in 1954, together they raised 6 children. They were married 31 year before his death. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age was baptized at Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She retired from Monsanto and Sterling Chemical as a Lab Analyst.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, husband Aubrey “Mack” McDonald Sr., Aubrey G McDonald Jr., Sister Elnora Ray, brother Michael Ray, Sister-n-Laws Jimmie Williams, Grace Mitchell, Lora (Warren) Lee, Myrtle Griffin, Brother-n-Laws George McDonald, and Melbourne McDonald.
Dolores is survived by her devoted children Tony Mcdonald, Sandra Turner, Katherine (Kevin) Mangum, Kitty McDonald, and Alicia McDonald Sanchez. Grandchildren Tony (Erica) Jones Sr., Ocentia Shekka Mayberry, Brandi McDonald, Anthony Turner, Kevin (Adriana) Mangum Jr., Ashley McDonald, Kaison (Hattie) Mangum, Kristina (Daljuin) Polk, Justin McDonald, NaKeisha (Darrell) Silva, Ryen McDonald, Korey Mangum, Joseph McDonald, Razzmine McDonald, and Alexis McDonald. Great Grandchildren Aubrey Jones, Kassidy Sanders, Tony Jones Jr., Madicella Sanders, Kalyssa & Alyssa McDonald, Kaison Mangum Jr., Dalin Polk, Dasia Polk, Daria Polk, Donovan Mangum, Kevin Mangum III, Bailey Jones, MaKyla Mangum, Alexander Silva, And Delia Polk. Great-Great Grandchild Mason Jones. Her siblings, Charles Ray, Darnell Ray, Charlene William, Claudia Ray, and a host of family and friends.
On Saturday March 2, 2019 A viewing will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. followed by Celebration of Life Services at 1:00 p.m. Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 Texas City, Texas 77591
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.