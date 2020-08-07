Monday, 8/3/2020, Donnie Owens, loving husband and father of 3, passed away at age 83 in Dallas, Texas after a month-long battle with COVID-19.
Mr. Owens was born on 1/6/1937 in Madill, Oklahoma to parents Edgar Patrick and Gwendolyn Reese Owens. The oldest of 3 children, Mr. Owens was raised on a farm in Madill, Oklahoma and graduated from Kingston High School in 1955. Mr. Owens’ love of music and band began in first grade. Influenced by his high school band director, he decided to pursue a lifelong career in music education. He graduated from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 1960, then earned his Master’s in Music Education degree at North Texas State University in 1967. During his career as a music educator, Mr. Owens taught in Antlers, Oklahoma; Junction City, Kansas; Durant, Oklahoma, and Texas schools located in Dickinson, Arlington, Pearland, Fort Bend, Texas City, and Waxahachie. His junior high and high school band programs consistently won numerous local and state championships. Although Mr. Owens was well known for his work ethic, teaching efforts, and the success of his music programs, his proudest achievement was his 62-year marriage to the love of his life, Margie. His proudest professional achievement was his impact on the personal lives of generations of band students through life lessons that transcended the classroom, including hard work, perseverance, teamwork, courage, and punctuality.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Patrick and Gwendolyn Reese Owens, and is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Margaret Ann Owens, children Julie Bryant, Stephen & Keri and David & Grace Owens, grandchildren Reilly, Sydney, Emily, Avery, Audrey, and Cassidy Owens, sister Theresa & Paul Cutter and brother Paul Owens.
The visitation will be held on 8/11/2020 at Wayne Boze Funeral Home in Waxahachie, Texas from 4-7 PM. Due to COVID restrictions, facial coverings must be worn while at the visitation. Only 10 people are allowed into the chapel at a time to pay their respects. Please plan to wait in your car until space is available. The rosary following the visitation will be by invitation only. Thank you for your understanding.
The funeral mass will be held on 8/12/2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waxahachie, Texas at 9 AM and will be celebrated by Father Louis Chijioke and Deacon Michael Friske. Facial coverings must be worn, and social distancing is required. The funeral mass will be held in the main church; space will be available on a 1st come; 1st serve basis. The internment service following the mass will be by invitation only. Thank you for your understanding.
Our family is eternally grateful for support and prayers received from friends, family, former students and music educators everywhere. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to establish an annual scholarship in Mr. Owens’ honor for a graduating Dickinson High School band student planning a career in music education at this link: https://gf.me/u/ym6j5z
