Susanne Marie Scurry has passed away at age 54 on November 3, 2019 after a short illness at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral home arrangements are entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home.
Susanne Marie Scurry was born August 7, 1985 in Galveston, Texas. She graduated from Ball High School in 1983. She was employed for 10 years at TDCJ at Galveston where she was a correctional officer until her health failed her.
Susanne attended Jerusalem Baptist Church in Galveston, Texas. Susanne was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan and she enjoyed watching old movies.
She was preceded in death by parents, Betty Jean Woodard and David Scurry; brother, Larry Scurry.
She is survived by her two children, Shane and Kimberly Scurry; sisters, Linda Scurry and Shelia Vallier and husband Larry; brother, Ronald Scurry and wife Jackie. She is also survived by two grandchildren that she loved dearly, Aaden and Mila Scurry; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
