GALVESTON, TX — Shirley Walker Lee, 80, formerly of Galveston, transitioned to her eternal home on July 8, 2021.
Shirley retired from UTMB and La Porte ISD. She spent her time loving and caring for her family. Her decline in health made it necessary for her to have professional care and Family made sure that was a priority. She is loved and will be greatly missed by everyone.
She is survived by her children, Lafay Reese; Larry Reese; Lisa Hardeman (Ervis); Stephanie Reese Young (Robert) and Annie Mae McDaniel (Nathan),siblings, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of many other relatives and friends.
A Public Viewing will be held Saturday July 17, 2021 at 11 AM followed by a Celebration of Her Life at 12 Noon. Both services will be held at Westpoint Baptist Church 3003 Avenue M Galveston, TX 77550. Pastor Kerry Tillmon will conduct the services. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery Galveston, TX. Services are entrusted to The Finishing Touch, Dorthea Jones, Family Funeral Director and Respect of Life Funeral Home 7746 Belbay Houston, TX 77033.
