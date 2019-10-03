Hatman
Funeral service for William Hatman will be held today at 11:00am at Faith Family Fellowship Church under the direction of Scott Family Funeral Home.
Hibbitts
Funeral services for Lloyd Hibbitts, Sr. will be held today at 11:00am at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston County Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Ramos
Memorial service for Baldemar Ramos will be held today at 7:00pm at New Life Church under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Warner
Graveside services for Leneade Warner will be held today at 1:30pm at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX.
