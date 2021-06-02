Susan Sedette Morawski

FRIENDSWOOD — Susan Sedette (Watson) Morawski passed away peacefully with her loving husband, her daughters and her sister by her side on May 30, 2021. Susan was born, on June 22, 1946, in Fort Worth, TX to Sedette and Oliver Watson Jr. She graduated magna cum laude from Arlington Heights High School in 1964 and entered the University of Texas at Arlington, where she was a charter member of the University's Tri Delta Sorority and where she met her future husband, John. She graduated in 1968 magna cum laude with a degree in math and later earned a master's in mathematics and computer science at Texas Women's University.
Susan began her teaching career at Carter Jr. High in Arlington. She then taught high school math in Aledo, TX and later at Friendswood High School in Friendswood, TX. Most recently Susan was an Associate Professor of Mathematics at College of the Mainland in Texas City, TX. In addition to her teaching career, Susan was a real estate broker for and owner of Watson & Co.; established by her parents, in Fort Worth. At IBM in Southlake, TX, Susan worked on enterprise planning software and later in Clear Lake, TX, in programming for the International Space Station.
An avid sailor, an interest she shared with her husband John, Susan was life member of the U.S. Sail and Power Squadron with the rank of Lt. Commander, and she achieved the highest grade of Senior Navigator. In addition, she was a member of the Brazos Port Yacht Club.
Susan was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Friendswood, TX
Susan and John would have celebrated their 53rd anniversary on June 8. He loved her well "in sickness and in health".
Susan is survived by her husband John Morawski; daughter Shaun Powell and husband Todd, and their children Hunter, Carson and Branson of Fort Worth; daughter Erin Stotler and husband Blake and their daughter's Blakely and Ainsley of Driftwood, TX; her sister Virginia (Ginger) Pickett and her husband David, and several nieces and nephews.
Susan's parents, Sedette an Oliver L. Watson Jr, preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Food for the Poor (800) 487-1158, Christian Helping Hands of Pearland (281) 485-9776, Samaritan's Purse (828) 262-1980.
For service information, go to www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
