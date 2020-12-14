TEXAS CITY —
Mr. Robert Alexander, 69, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Mr. Alexander was born July 26, 1951 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania. A funeral service for Mr. Alexander will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Abundant Life Christian Center in La Marque, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Burial will take place Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery. McBride Funeral Home in Texas City is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
