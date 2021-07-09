SANTA FE — David Gene Williams, age 82 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away peacefully at home, July 2, 2021. David was born on December 9, 1938, in Galveston, Texas and was a lifetime resident of Santa Fe. David is preceded in death by his son, Joshua Miguel Williams; parents, Cecil and Marguerite Williams; father/mother in-law, Vicente and Constanza Garcia; nieces, Tracie Brandon and Jill Williams.
David was a proud family man who enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially camping and coaching all his children in sports throughout the years. He was a lifetime member of the Boy Scouts, reaching the highest honor as an Eagle Scout, and had a passion for safety in the Oil Industry.
David’s favorite pastime was spending time with his family. His love for camping led to annual family camping trips on the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels; and, his love for camping carries on through the generations that follow. David loved cheering on the Astros and Houston Texans. He had a penchant for making homemade ice cream on hot, summer afternoons, whether at home or on the river. David’s character could be seen through his generosity, mentoring, being present, and outpouring of love for family and friends. He had a gift in mentoring those who crossed his path. All those who knew him valued his integrity and respect for others.
David was proud of his 50 plus year career in the Oil and Gas Industry as a Health & Safety Engineer which began in 1957, starting with Monsanto Oil Company (BHP). The knowledge and experience gained gave him the confidence to begin his own Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) consulting business. He continued his education in the safety field throughout the years. David also taught for a brief period for College of the Mainland. In 2019, David’s dedication and passion in the safety industry earned him recognition of 40yrs by the American Society of Safety Professionals. David served as a HSE consultant and advisor to the very end.
Those left to cherish precious memories are his wife of almost 45 years, Maria Irma Williams (Sheena); his children: Tami Bruggeman, and sons, Dave Williams (Brandie), Ronald Williams (Sharon); sister, Sandra Brandon, and brother, Donald Williams; grandchildren, Aurora, Miranda, Nicholas, Nathan, Zoe, Cam; along with numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM — 10:00AM, Monday, July 5, 2021 at Arcadia First Baptist Church ( 14828 Hwy. 6 SantaFe, Texas 77517) with Funeral Services beginning at 10:00 AM.
Interment will follow in the Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 EastHwy 6, Alvin. Texas 77511
(281) 585-1000; www.scottfuneralhome.net
The Williams family would like to give special recognition to those who helped David during his time of need, health care givers: Donna Martinez and Christina Beaty, angels sent by God. The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to family friends/caregivers: Daniella Mendez and Aracely Pedraza.
Honoring David and serving as Pallbearers: Les Salles, Carl Kolbe, David C. Williams, Arnoldo Garza, Vincent Garcia, Rolando Garcia, Samuel Cuellar III, and Tyler Fuentes.
