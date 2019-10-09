TIKI ISLAND—Rickey Don Schaeper passed peacefully from this life Tuesday morning, October 8, 2019, after battling brain cancer.
Born May 27, 1955 in Galveston, Texas, Rick had been a lifelong resident of the area. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1973 and joined the Pipefitters Local 211 shortly thereafter. In 1975 Rick married his high school sweetheart, Kim Jeane. You would often find Rick and Kim spending their time outdoors. They made many memories with family and friends boating, fishing, water skiing, camping, and riding Harleys. Rick was a hardworking man, “Mr. Fix-It”; there wasn’t much he couldn’t do. His family and friends knew him as a kind and caring man. There remains a great void in the hearts of those who loved him.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Harold Gustav Schaeper; and his brother, Lloyd Schaeper.
Survivors include his best friend and loving wife of over 44 years, Kim Jeane Schaeper; mother, Winphra Schaeper; daughter, Alicia Williams and husband, Coby of Austin; brothers, Danny Schaeper and wife, Cindy of Santa Fe, Sammy Schaeper of Nacogdoches; sister, Deborah Santini of Alvin; grandchildren, Cy and Abel Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Pentecostals of Santa Fe Church, 12811 FM 1764, Santa Fe, Texas, with Pastor Lavelle Jeane and Pastor Thomas Custer officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lee Jeane, Jimmy Massey, Clint Schaeper, Michael Schaeper, Randal Schaeper, D. “Mudbone” Stoker, David Sullivan and David Sustaita.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Pentecostals of Santa Fe.
Flower donations may be sent to Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
