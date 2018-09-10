Iris Goings Snipes, 90, passed away Friday September 7, 2018 at home surrounded by family. She was born to Clyde and Hazel Goings on March 8, 1928 in Roseland, Louisiana.
At an early age, Iris moved around with family, living in Galveston, Texas, Tallahassee, Florida, and New Orleans, Louisiana. Her time growing up in New Orleans while Clyde attended seminary was a special blessing to her. After New Orleans, her family settled back in Galveston, where Iris graduated from Ball High School in 1945.
After graduation, she entered nursing school, but her training was derailed in 1947 by marriage to William D. Snipes, a solider discharged in December 1945 following his service in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II.
After marriage, Iris was employed as an office nurse and as the Galveston airport manager’s secretary. In her free time, she was a Sunday school teacher for 50 years, a PTA President, a band parent, a leader in Rainbow Girls and Eastern Star, and an active member of the Grandmother’s Club and Daughters of the Nile. She loved to meet people, so was a natural in her work as a volunteer for the Galveston Chamber of Commerce, Shriners Hospital for Children (Galveston), and Moody Gardens. All her life, Iris was guided by her mother’s motto, “Be Ye Kind.” And that’s exactly how she lived her life and the reason why she was loved and admired by all those she met.
Iris is preceded in death by her husband, William D. Snipes Sr.; parents; sister, Clotilde Morse; baby brother, Clyde Jr.; and mother-and father-in-law William M. and Ida Mae Snipes.
She is survived by daughter Pamela Alexander and husband Steve Sr. of Bayou Vista, Texas; son William D. Snipes Jr. and wife Angela of Galveston, Texas; and daughter Denise Hollman and husband Jerry of Pasadena, Texas; grandchildren Steve Alexander Jr. and husband Armando Garcia of Austin, Texas, Melissa Weber and husband Paul of Austin, Texas, Ryan Snipes and fiancée Kari of La Marque, Texas, Michael Snipes and fiancée Destiny of Austin, Texas, Kayla Hayden and husband Michael of Seabrook, Texas, Colleen Hollman of Pasadena, Texas, Trisha Cooper and boyfriend Cody of Portland, Oregon, Vincent Krug and girlfriend Meagan of Lansing, Michigan; great grandchildren Paul J. Weber III of Austin, Texas, Aria Snipes of Austin, Texas, Luna Iris Snipes of Austin, Texas, Teagan Hayden of Seabrook, Texas, Josie Hayden of Seabrook, Texas, Harper Hayden of Seabrook, Texas, Tanner David Hollman of Pasadena, Texas, Ella Krug of Lansing, Michigan. Additionally, Iris is survived by Bill’s nephew Ben Amato and children Christine and David of Conroe, Texas, and nephews Richard Poth, Steve Morse, Mike Morse, Doug Morse and their families.
A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 11, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston, with services on Wednesday, September 12, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Galveston, officiated by the Rev. Jerry Hollman of Pasadena. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Gideons International, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
