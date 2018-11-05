Steven Lee (Bubba) Boling

Steve (Bubba) Boling, 75, of Galveston died October 25, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Houston, TX on September 8, 1943.
Bubba grew up in Pecan Park in the East End of Houston and graduated from Milby High School in 1962.
The values he learned as a young man from being a Boy Scout is how he lived his life until the end. He was a friend you could count on, his smile, heart and hugs were as big as Texas.
Steve worked in the Petrochemical industry as a piping designer for over 50 years. When the oil bust hit Houston he opened The Boat Shop in Spring, Texas, and that continued until oil once again flowed in Texas. His love of saltwater and boats made it possible for him to be elected to the board of directors of Boating Trades of Houston.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Nancy, children Alicia Overton and Byron Boling wife Deborah, granddaughters Albrey Boling and Madison Boling and great grandson Kyle.
Many fun hours were spent “Partying with a Purpose” with the Galveston Bay Parrot Head Club, Lighthouse Charity Team and Galveston Citizens Police Academy Association.
In lieu of flowers, Bubba requested memorials be sent to two of his favorite charities.
Woodlands “Shooting Stars” Special Olympics Please make checks to: SOTX WSS 06 and mail to: 40 Cornerbrook Pl. The Woodlands, Texas 77381 or Noah’s Ark Bayou Sanctuary (Dog Rescue), PO Box 775, Danbury, TX 77534 www.nabs-tx.
Honorary pallbearers are Edwin Drake, Bert Gilbert, Randy Brown, Mike Hood, Tom Summerville and Kyle Boling.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church 2216 Ball, Galveston at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 8, 2018.
