Dorothy Owen Miller, 91, passed away on July 15, 2018 from a long struggle with Alzheimers. She was born on December 2, 1926 in Centerville Township, Illinois to Gladys Ermyn and Benjamin Joseph Owen.
She was a long time resident of the Clear Lake Shores/Kemah/League City area. She was married to Harold William (Bruce) Miller, Jr. on June 8, 1946, celebrating 60 years together. She loved all things fun and exciting.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Harold William (Bruce) Miller, Jr.; son Bruce David Miller, and brother Ben Owen.
She is survived by her loving family: sister Alice Bailey; children Lynda Jackson and husband Larry and Mark Miller and wife Renae; daughters-in-law Diane Miller and Janice Miller; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson and many loving and caring nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas, 77598.
The family wants to send a special thank you to the staff of Queen of Angels Personal Care Home and Traditions Hospice family for taking amazing care of Dorothy.
For those who desire, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association. #ENDALZ
