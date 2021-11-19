Deborah Anne Barrera

LEAGUE CITY — Deborah (Debbie) Barrera, resident of League City, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2021, at home with her family after fighting a strong battle with cancer. She was devoted to her family and friends and was one of the most positive, kindest people that anyone could meet.
Debbie was born on February 1, 1970, to Roberta and Harold Rogers. She graduated Dickinson High School in 1988 and was still a devoted GATOR and attended football games as often as possible! She married the love of her life, Tom Barrera, on November 7, 1991, and they were blessed with three beautiful children. She went to Alvin Community College and University of Texas Medical Branch where she received her BSN and became a registered nurse. She was employed at UTMB for over 24 years in the Neonatology Intensive Care Unit where she received the Nurse Manager Fellowship in 2013 from the Aone Foundation. She joined Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital in the Department of Pediatrics as Nurse Manager of the Research Resources Office (RRO) in 2015 and was very proud of her team and the work they accomplished to help pediatric patients. She was promoted to the Baylor faculty in 2019 during which time she led the RRO through a period of growth and expansion. She received the Clinical Research Center Clinical Research Award in 2018 in recognition of her leadership and training of RRO staff leading to excellence in clinical research. In 2021, she received the Houston Chronicle Salute to Nurses award and was one of the top 15 awardees selected. Debbie was a nurse first and foremost always putting the patients and their families before anything else.
Debbie was the most precious soul and enjoyed life to the fullest. She was continually smiling and always had a kind word to say to everyone. She was a proud member of Shrine of the True Cross Church, acting as Cantor and a member of the choir. She volunteered for the Fall Festival and helped in any way possible. Debbie was very active and enjoyed being with her family outdoors, especially fishing. She enjoyed being the only person who typically caught a fish!
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother David Dacbert, father-in-law Ben Nava, Grandmother in law Guadalupe Rico, Brother-in-law Robert Anderson, Nephew Robby Anderson, Niece Bella Nava-Brumbaugh.
She is survived by her beloved husband Tom Barrera; daughter Trinity; and sons Christian and Jackson as well as many other loving family members.
Debbie will be remembered for her love of her family, her strong faith, and grace.
A visitation will be held at Shrine of the True Cross Church in Dickinson, Texas, on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 10:00am with interment following at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Memorial donations can be made to Shrine of the True Cross Catholic School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.