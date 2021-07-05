Debra Ann Dimes

LAMARQUE — Debra Ann Ashton Dimes, 65, went home to be with Lord on June 27, 2021, at HCA Clear Lake in Webster, Texas.
She was born to Woodrow Williams and Lessie B. Whitaker Ashton on February 8, 1956, in Galveston, Texas.
Debra accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Galveston, TX by the late Pastor A.S. Johnson. She was active in the choir, mission, sick and shut-in/condolence committee, several auxiliaries, and praise dance matron until her health failed.
She graduated from Ball High School with the class of 1974. She attended Galveston College, where she studied to become a Unit Clerk. After graduation, she worked at UTMB where she met everyone in Galveston County. She retired from UTMB after working 30 plus years.
Those awaiting her arrival to heaven's gate are her parent's: Woodrow Williams and Lessie B. Whitaker Ashton; sister: Curley Browning; brothers: Theodore Ashton, Norman Ashton, Royal Ashton, and Willie Ashton; niece: Sherry Ashton and sister-in-law: Darlene Ashton.
Those left to cherish her legacy of love is her son: Jonathan Ashton (Stacy); daughters: Rayshandrea Rodriguez (Ryan), and De'Andrea Dimes; five grandchildren: Korey Perry, Breanna Ashton, Trenton Ashton, Bria Ashton and Rylan Rodriguez (known as Granny Baby); sisters: Jessie Smith and Lillian Scott; brothers: Joe Ashton (Yvonne), Napoleon Ashton, and William Ashton; sisters-in-law: Diane Ashton and Ethel Ashton; and a host of nieces, nephews, relative and close friends.
There will be visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M., followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 A.M., on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Marc James officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
