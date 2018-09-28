A chapel service for Julie Boaz will be held at 2 p.m. at Clear Creek Community Church, 999 North FM 270, League City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Services for Madelen Poston will be held at 11 a.m. at Heritage Park Baptist Church, 2732 FM 528, in Webster under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Webster.
Celebration of life services for William Outten at 10 a.m. in the W. Neal Carey Building at First Baptist Church, 6601 FM 2004 in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Services for Lena Conley will be held at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Mainland Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Funeral services for John Nichols will be held at 11 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Celebration of life services for Darnell Black will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Historic Avenue L Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Funeral services for Joe Atchison will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Celebration of life services for Eugene Harvey will be held at 10 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church, 909 40th St. under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Celebration of life services for Inger Williams will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Funeral services for Forrest Green will be held at 2 p.m. at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd Street in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Essie Brown will be held at 11 a.m. at Westward Church of Christ, 302 North Westward St. in Texas City.
