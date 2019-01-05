Nancy Ann McDonough was born November 11, 1933 in Galveston, Texas “BOI” (Born on the Island) and died peacefully in her sleep on December 31, 2018.
Nancy grew up in Galveston and graduated from Ball High School in Galveston, Texas and then attended University of Texas where she became a member of Kappa Alpha Theta (KAO) sorority. She was an active member of Kappa Alpha Theta (KAO) Alumni Houston; Jr. League of Houston; The Irish Society; Member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem and Tuesday Night Prayer group from Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She traveled to Kenya Africa, Greek Isles, Mexico and pilgrimages to Europe, Spain and the Holy Land. She volunteered for her seven children’s many activities: scouts, West University Little League baseball, PTA at West University Elementary and Lamar High School.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents: J. Moore McDonough, Sr. and Rita Hamilton McDonough; daughter Kathryn Kane Tevis and brother J. Moore McDonough, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters: Terry Ann Tevis, Susan Jennings and husband Steve, Sharon Myers and husband Hank and Kelly Tevis, sons: Jim Tevis and wife Stephanie, Bob Tevis, Dan and wife Jane Tevis, granddaughters: Lauren Jahn and husband Jared, Natalie Mondragon and husband Jonathan, Angela Tevis, Camille Tevis, grandsons Beau Tevis and wife Ashley, Parker Tevis and wife Taylor, Austin Jennings, Morgan Jennings, Tyler Tevis, Carl Myers, Will Tevis and Jeff Tevis, her sister Rita McDonough Williamson and many cousins and friends.
The Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 10:00AM with a Rosary at 9:30AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3617 Milam St., Houston, TX 77002.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston (catholiccharities.org) or the SPCA.
Condolences may be offered at www.earthmanbellaire.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.