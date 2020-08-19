Roger Texada, 80 departed this life on August 13, 2020 at Gulf Health Care. The family of Roger will celebrate his life on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Beginning with visitation at 9am followed by a private family service at 11am at Bay Area Funeral Directors with Pastor Dexter Henderson officiating. Burial to follow at LakeView Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Dolly Texada, siblings Stella, Dorothy and Remus.
He leaves cherished memories with his sister, Lucy Herndon, devoted nieces Dorothy, Kathleen and Floretta. Also a host of nieces and nephews.
Services to be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765(facing hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300 Services are able to be viewed on Bay Area Funeral Directors Facebook page.
