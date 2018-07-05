William “Bill” Arthur Savard, 65, passed away on June 24th, 2018 in Clear Lake, TX. He was born on July 5th, 1952 in Middleboro, MA to Edward and Virginia Savard.
Bill will be lovingly remembered by his son Matthew; his daughter Elizabeth Stewart; brother Frank; sister Irene; granddaughters Logan, Claire and Eleanor; grandson Jackson, and numerous other family members and friends.
He cherished his time in New England and often told stories of his childhood home, family and friends. Bill took to Texas immediately after arriving in 1976 and became one of the very few Master Electricians in Southeast Houston. It was here, close to the Lake and the Gulf where he made his living and developed lifelong friendships.
Those who wish to do so may make memorial donations in the name of Bill Savard to the Peace Corps using the following website https://www.peacecorps.gov/donate.
