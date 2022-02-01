Gregory Walter Sharretts

LA MARQUE — On January 26th, 2022 in Texas City, TX. Gregory “Greg” Walter Sharretts, age 67, was taken from us all under truly tragic circumstances.
One of 5 children, Greg was born November 2, 1954, in Tucson, Arizona to his parents Roderic and Olympia Sharretts. Not long after, the family would set down roots near the San Francisco Bay Area where Greg graduated in the 1973 class of College Park High School in Pleasant Hill California. While at College Park, Greg loved to compete as an active member of the wrestling and gymnastics team as well as track and field, with a real skill and love for pole vaulting. Beyond school and athletics, Greg enjoyed music as a trombone player for the marching and symphonic bands.
Following high school, Greg returned home to Tucson where he spent some time with family and got his “feet wet” in the restaurant industry. Shortly after he enrolled in Diablo Valley College in California, but schoolwork would take a back seat to one of his true talents, building and crafting. Greg honed his skills working construction for a good family friend for several years in California before following his career to Texas in 1977.
Greg was a sponge, eager to learn and adept at working with his hands. He caught on quickly after a few years in the trade and eventually founded his own construction company, specializing in transformative remodels of homes in the Houston area.
Greg’s love for Galveston and its community was sparked during his first marriage to wife, Peggy Guyett Gould, where the two would open a souvenir shop, The Beach Bag, and eventually transition into the restaurant business together in 1995. Peggy and Greg would own and operate the Ocean Grill on Galveston’s Seawall Blvd for 10 years before selling the location in 2005.
Greg was excellent in the kitchen and had a perfectionist approach, testing and refining his recipes over time. He took tremendous pride in his restaurants and loved to see friends and patrons enjoying the food and atmosphere he created. In 2006, Greg would bring his passion for hospitality and delectable cuisine to the fun-loving community of Bayou Vista, TX with the Bayou Bistro.
On December 20th, 2008, Greg married Dee Byrd Sharretts in Galveston, TX. Greg and Dee had a love for one another that was hard to miss and shared sense of duty for helping those in need. Their knack for problem solving and talent for crafting creative solutions, whether in the garage or kitchen, left them confident to overcome any obstacle in their way if they had each other. They traveled far and wide together and Greg could often be found at the Bistro excitedly telling stories of their outdoor adventures to friends and guests. They shared an insatiable love for their 5-year-old Boarder Collie, Buddy, whom they seldom left home without. Above all else, they enjoyed being able to share their passions with their kids and grandchildren with whom they shared so many special memories over the last 15 years.
Greg’s compassion and love for his family overflowed into his relationships with his guests and employees at the Bayou Bistro. One of his most honorable traits was his genuine care for people and his ability to connect with them naturally. He knew everyone by name and considered his guests to be his friends and loved them dearly. His genuine interest in people was the primary reason for his success in the restaurant industry and why so many people returned to the Bistro again and again. His memory will forever live on with the Bistro as his family, friends, and loyal guests continue to share stories of how he touched their lives.
Greg is survived by his wife of 14 years, Dee Byrd-Sharretts and children Lauren Desormeaux and husband Reggie, Dr. Ian Smith and wife Jessica, Mallory Shelton and fiancé Dallas McClarty; grandchildren Bailey and Drew Desormeaux, Tyson McClarty and Camryn Smith; siblings Mark Sharretts, Brad Sharretts and Marcy Blanek, Cathy Sharretts Carvajal and husband Arnie, and David Sharretts; in-laws Wayne and Fran Byrd, Kay Rekoff, Stacy and Devra Byrd, Jim and Dana Hand, Thomas and Tamsen Oglesby, Kyle and Shannon Albright; nieces and nephews Brooke, Trey and Noah Sharretts, Amanda and Curtis Priest, Ashley and Conor McKean, Dr. Matthew and Abbie Hand, Chad and Dr. Kristen Wermager, Ben and Megan Hand, and Logan Hand, Kelton and Elora Oglesby, Matthew and Patrick Albright; dear friends Bobby Moody Jr., Mike Gioffre, Artie Baumann, and Joel Newman; many loyal restaurant guests and employees who were dear to his heart including Bayou Bistro General Manager Letha Moran. He is preceded in death by his parents Roderic and Olympia Sharretts and father-in-law Gregory Rekoff.
The family will receive visitors at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home at 1201 Tremont Street on Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Services will be from 6-7p.m., officiated by Rusty Carnes.
Honorary Pallbearers are Brad, Dave and Mark Sharretts, Scott DiDomenico, Arnie Carvajal, Bobby Moody Jr., Mike Gioffre, Artie Baumann, Russell Preston, Joel Newman, Paul Giambelluca, Dr. Ian Smith, Reggie Desormeaux, Dallas McClarty, Stacy Byrd and Jim Hand.
Greg’s family and friends send heartfelt thanks to the Texas City Police Department and the many upstanding citizens that courageously came forth in the name of justice to help apprehend those responsible for his untimely passing. The family would also like to thank friends, restaurant guests, employees, and local restaurateurs for the overwhelming love and support they have shown for Greg and our family during these difficult times.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy in the form of donations to a cause dear to Greg’s heart, Warrior Weekend, Bayou Vista via their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.