Emily Louise ‘Niki’ Lopez Brouillard, 82, of Galveston, Texas, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away suddenly after a brief illness on December 28, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family as she peacefully passed into the arms of our Lord.
The daughter of Emily and John Lewis Lopez, Niki was born in Galveston, Texas, on August 27, 1937. She attended Ursuline Academy from Kindergarten through twelfth grade and graduated in 1955. She met her soulmate Glenn during high school and they married June 15, 1957.
Niki was a devoted, lifelong member of St. Patrick Church/Holy Family Parish volunteering on many committees and serving as President of the Altar Society numerous years. She was actively involved in her children’s education at St. Patrick’s School and O’Connell serving as room mother, member of the PTA and bazaar chairman. She was a homemaker and cafeteria manager at St. Patrick School and Galveston Catholic schools for nearly 30 years.
Niki enjoyed being with her family and friends, and her love and devotion was felt by all. She was an active member of the TDB Sorority and enjoyed her weekly mahjong group of lifelong friends.
Niki was preceded in death by her parents, John Lewis and Emily Lopez; as well as sister, Barbara, and brother-in-law, Jimmy Kleinecke. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Glenn Brouillard; son, Raymond Brouillard; son, David Brouillard and wife, Kim; son, Bruce Brouillard and wife, Rachel; son, Jeff Brouillard and wife, Barbara; grandchildren: John Brouillard and wife, Melissa, Joe Brouillard and wife, Karlie, Katherine Brouillard, Michael Boyle and wife, Anita, Andrew Boyle and wife, Katie, Elizabeth Boyle, Ashley Brouillard, Tyler Brouillard and fiancé, Emma Ilgen, and Travis Brouillard; one great grandson, John David ”Tripp” Brouillard III; brother-in-law, Al Brouillard and wife, Pat; sisters-in-law, Rita Goebel, Ruby Brouillard, and Helen Brouillard; nieces and nephews: Karen Gillaspia and husband, Larry, Bobby Kleinecke and wife, Erin, Chip Kleinecke and wife, Kelly, Ken Kleinecke and wife, Kim, Michael Kleinecke and wife, Judith, and their children and grandchildren and numerous other close family members.
While those left behind will miss her greatly, all will take comfort in knowing she is resting in peace with our Heavenly Father.
Niki’s family will receive visitors beginning at 4:00 pm, Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm.
Funeral mass will be 10:00 am, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with interment following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
Pallbearers will be John Brouillard, Joe Brouillard, Tyler Brouillard, Travis Brouillard, Michael Boyle, and Bobby Kleinecke. Honorary Pallbearers are Andrew Boyle, Elizabeth Boyle, Ashley Brouillard and Katherine Brouillard.
Niki’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Kirsten Gonzalez as well as all of the doctors and nurses at UTMB for their compassionate care for Niki during her final days.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Family Parish, Holy Family School, O’Connell Preparatory School or the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Niki’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
