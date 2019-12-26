Mr. Walco “Jay” Richard was born in Porte Barre, Louisiana on February 21, 1932. He passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 87.
Jay was a longtime resident of Texas City, Texas where he lived with his loving wife, Frankie, for 63 years. He was an avid musician and enjoyed coaching and watching all sports. His greatest pride and joy was his family.
He was a member of the U.S. Army, the Knights of Columbus and Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alice Matte and Joseph Walco Richard, as well as 2 sisters and 2 brothers; Paul Carol Richard, Finley Pritchett, Mildred Lankford & Barbara Richard.
He is survived by his wife, Frankie; and his children and their spouses: Becky Hansen of Santa Fe, Brian Richard (Karen) of Santa Fe, Elise Plowman (Jamie) of Hitchcock, Keith Richard (Natalie) of League City; Sister, Reable Reegan of Galveston; brother, Floyd Richard (Vivian) of Santa Fe; Grandchildren; Marie Elizondo (Noe), Rhonda Mankus (Rick), and B.J. Richard (Joanna); Lance Plowman, Cody Plowman, and Haley Plowman; Emily Richard, Lauren Richard and Audrey Richard, as well as many great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas on Saturday, December 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service and burial, led by Keith Richard, will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m.
Pallbearers are Brian Richard, Keith Richard, Jamie Plowman, Lance Plowman, Cody Plowman, Noe Elizondo, Brandon Trigo & Kenny Mankus.
Honorary Pallbearers are Mike McArthur, Doug Hunt & his classmates of Kirwin High School.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorials to be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Research.
