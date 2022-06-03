GALVESTON — Frances Nell (Fran) McWhorter passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022. She was born in Weslaco, Texas and had resided in Galveston since the mid 1950’s. Per her request, there will be no memorial service. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Fran’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
