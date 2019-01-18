Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.