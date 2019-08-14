March 18, 1938 – August 8, 2019
“For the Rose in bloom that kindles our senses,
Even when wilted and gone we know its beauty.”
Alejandra “Chagua” Rosaura Martinez Gonzalez, 81, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her home in Galveston. Rosaura was born March 18, 1938 to the late Juan Martinez and Maria Esther Martinez in Monterrey, Mexico.
She is preceded in death by her son, Tino Gonzalez; sisters, Maria Esther Martinez and Brigida Antonia Martinez; niece, Rosaura Martinez; granddaughter, Heather Ann Gonzalez; and great-granddaughter, Mia Storm Gonzalez.
Rosaura, along with Carlos Gonzalez, raised their seven children in Galveston after their move from Monterrey. Rosaura, affectionately known as “Chagua,” believed in hard work, church every Sunday, and Catholic education. She was a stay-at-home mother until finding another one of her life’s loves, priding herself on her flawless service while working at Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant. As an ardent proponent of Catholic education, she worked tirelessly to ensure that, no matter the sacrifice, her seven children attended Sacred Heart School and O’Connell High School. She had a gift for making something out of (almost) nothing. Whether it was making what should’ve been food only enough to feed two into enough to feed the entire neighborhood, or turning a broken bead into a Mardi Gras masterpiece, she multiplied whatever it was that came her way. She was passionate about cooking, bargain hunting, and spending time in her garden. She loved her casino trips and – as anyone who knew Chagua could attest to- was the life of the party on her bus rides. Chagua’s residency in New Orleans sparked her love for Mardi Gras, engendering her talent for designing Mardi Gras costumes, especially jackets and vests for herself and her family. This did not go unnoticed as she was selected “Casino Queen,” leading the Mardi Gras parades at the casino.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Jesse Gonzalez (Rene), Juan Gonzalez (Michelle), Alex Gonzalez (Kim), Willy Gonzalez (Sherrill), and Tony Gonzalez; daughter, Ingrid Gonzalez; brother, Francisco Martinez (Millie); daughter-in-law, Denise Gonzalez; grandchildren: Jessica Gustafson, Steven Gonzalez, John Gonzalez, Matthew Gonzalez, Kurt Gonzalez, Christopher Gonzalez, Alexis Johns, Michael Gonzalez, William Gonzalez, Francesca Gonzalez, Taylor Gonzalez, Jackson Gonzalez, and Nicholas Gonzalez; great-grandchildren: Emily Cleveland, Hillary Cleveland, Tyler Gustafson, Gabriel Gonzalez, Luke Gonzalez, Kennedy Gonzalez, Riley Johns, Aiden Gonzalez, Nixon Gonzalez, and Olivia Gonzalez; and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of devoted friends.
A Visitation and Rosary will be held at Malloy & Son Funeral Home on Thursday, August 15; Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. with the Rosary following at 6:30 p.m. The funeral will take place at Sacred Heart Church on Friday, August 16 at 10:00 a.m. with entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jesse Gonzalez, Juan Gonzalez, Alex Gonzalez, Willy Gonzalez, Tony Gonzalez and Francisco Martinez.
Honorary Pallbearers are Steven Gonzalez, John Gonzalez, Matthew Gonzalez, Kurt Gonzalez, Christopher Gonzalez, Michael Gonzalez, William Gonzalez, Taylor Gonzalez, Jackson Gonzalez, Nicolas Gonzalez and Chester Scruggs.
The family is grateful for the care and positivity provided by her Texas Home Health team and for Dr. Kalife’s ability to always put a smile on her face.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the American Heart Association Galveston and the Women’s Resource Crisis Center (RCC).
In honor of the “Casino Queen,” the family has asked that everyone wear attire as colorful as they’d like!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.