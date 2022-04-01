GALVESTON, TX — Joseph M. Gordon Sr., 96, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 23, 2022.
January 2, 1926, Joseph Myers Gordon Sr. was the last of four children born to Ivory Gordon and Cora Alston Gordon in Hot Springs, Arkansas. After graduating from high school, Mr. Gordon joined the United States Marine Corps in 1944 as a Corporal. He was stationed in Monford Point Camp, Camp LeJeune, North Carolina and served his country in the Asia Pacific during World War II. As a Marine of Monford Point, Mr. Gordon paved the way for inclusion and diversity for fellow Marines after him.
After serving in the Marines Corps, Mr. Gordon attended and graduated from Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, Texas with a bachelor’s degree in biology. After graduation, he began teaching Biology at Union Grove High School in Camden, Arkansas where he met his wife, Helen Galbreath Gordon. After getting married and when his first child, Anita was a toddler he moved his family to Galveston, Texas in May of 1955. Once in Galveston, Mr. Gordon began working for the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier for 32 years. He was a mentor and friend to many while working at the post office even after retirement.
Mr. Gordon is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Buford Gordon and Stanley Gordon; sister, Mae Gossett; daughter, Anita J. Porter and son-in-law Nelson D. Porter Sr.
His memory and legacy will remain in the hearts of his wife of 68 years, Helen Gordon, son, Joseph M. Gordon, Jr. (Sylvia) and his daughter Angelina Gordon; grandchildren, Nelson D. Porter Jr. (Necole), Adrian J. Porter Sr. (Keisha), Dominique N. Jordan and Joseph M. Gordon III; great-grandchildren, Maurice, Imani, Adrian Jr. and Aubrie.
Services for Joseph M. Gordon, Sr. will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with a viewing at 10AM, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:00 PM, at Moody Memorial United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All attendees must wear a mask. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery. Mr. Norris D. Burkley, II funeral director.
