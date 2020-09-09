Mr. Vernon Crawford and Mrs. Magnolia Crawford were entrusted with a new life, in the form of a baby son, Manuel Edward Crawford on May 16, 1952 in Galveston, Texas. Being raised in a loving Christian home, he was taught the love of Christ at a young age and he was baptized at his family church.
The virtues of arduous work, responsibility, and self-discipline were instilled in him by his parents at a youthful age. Manuel was educated in the Galveston Independent School District. He was a proud Tor and a graduate of Ball High School Class of 1970.
Manuel was fondly called “Lil Bruh” by family and friends. He and Dorothy Bell were united in Holy matrimony and remained as one until the Lord called him home. He gained employment with Todd Shipyard; he completed his work career at Star Furniture. He had a love for the Dallas Cowboys win or lose they were his team. He was an avid dominoes player and he loved to join up with his buddies and play for hours and hours during tournaments. He was a true dominoes champ.
Although Manuel will no longer dwell with us in body, his memories shall abide with us forever. Yes, we will miss him unspeakably, but his great legacy, like a shining beacon of light, will live on in the hearts of those he touched.
Manuel Edward Crawford, transitioned from this life on September 2, 2020 going to receive his eternal life’s reward. He is preceded in death by his parents; Vernon and Magnolia Crawford; brother, Allyson Wyche; sister, Lou Dickerson and other loved ones.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving family, devoted wife, Dorothy Crawford; loving daughters, Mansharae Bell and Kelli Bell; grandchildren, Asya, Quin'Yana, Mar'Kell, MaKayla, Marcus Jr.; siblings, Carrie Wilson, Vernon Crawford and Carl Crawford; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services to be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765(facing Hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300 Burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
