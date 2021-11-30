Pamela Gayle Green

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX— 62, received her reward of eternal rest on October 16, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas.
Pamela was born October 1, 1959, in Houston, Texas to the late Ira Lee Stubblefield. Pamela graduated from Ball High School in 1978 and received a Bachelor Degree in Criminal Justice.
Pamela served in the United States Army for 17 years, worked at the Post Office and had 40 years of government service. Pamela was an avid reader, loved family and loved celebrating others.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother Carrie B. Stubblefield-Dickerson, mother Ira Lee Stubblefield, uncle Robert Stubblefield and brother Gregory Allen Green.
Pamela is survived by and leaves to cherish memories of her wonderful life, son Roderick Cropp, of Louisiana; daughter Amber Tatum-Pearson (Quadier) of El Paso; brothers Fredrick Stubblefield of Webster, Texas and James Stubblefield (Lelia) of San Antonio, Texas; sister Nina Lewis of Humble, Texas; cousins Robin Stubblefield-Elder and Jerry Duffy of Dallas Texas; grandchildren Lyric and Symphony Cropp of El Paso; host of nieces and nephews, 9 great nieces, 7 great nephews; dearest close friends Cynthia Greer, Jacqueline Jones and Diane Wheelock; Special friends Donna Weber and Shelly Proctor; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 am at Fort Sam Houston 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX 78209.
