Funeral Services for Lettie Mae Ferguson, 90, of Texas City will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton, TX and also on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
