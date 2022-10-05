HITCHCOCK, TX — Donald Reginald “Don” Mickens, Sr., 80, transitioned from this earthly life on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at home, surrounded by family. Don, Sr. was born on December 30, 1941, in New Iberia, LA, to the late Edmond & Virginia Mickens. He moved to Texas where he continued his education at Central High School, “Home of the Bear Cats”! Don, Sr. was a diligent worker. He worked in janitorial services, at Todd shipyard, and as a forklift driver. He later retired to spend time with the love of his life, wife Margaret and his family of five generations. Don, Sr. genuinely enjoyed his life, traveling to Virginia and Las Vegas. He looked forward to the yearly Bashay, Deyon, and Mickens family reunion.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Steve, Norman, June, and Charles Sr.
Donald leaves to cherish memories of his life and laughter, spouse Margaret Mickens; son, Don (Beverly); daughters, Justine, and Virginia; 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; Sisters, Ruth Ann Body and Deborah Lynex, extended family, Rochelle, Aew, John L. Brown, Arthur Jean (Mike), Allen, Deyon, and Bashay families.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. followed by funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Espanola “BB” Johnson Memorial Chapel of E.R. Johnson Family Mortuary 3828 Ave. O, Rev. Renard Allen, officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Please visit ERJFM.com for additional information. Saturday, October 8, 2022
