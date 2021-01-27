GALVESTON, TX — Peter, a second wave Normandy Veteran from WWII, was born June 30, 1921 in Providence, RI. He died in his home in Galveston, TX on Jan 21, 2021.
Peter is survived by his wife, Mary Santo of 29 years and four children: Robin Hudak, (Andrew Hudak) Stephanie Welborn, Daphanie Vansickle and Michaela Dohring (Jason Dohring). He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren: Jennifer Finegan, Shaun Finegan, Robert Vansickle, Daniella Vansickle, Brandon Vansickle, Jayla Dohring, Courtney Dohring and Joshua Dohring. He also has 5 great grandchildren.
Peter was married to Josephine Santo for 39 years before her death in 1985.
Peter retired from North Central State airport after 35 years of service as an airport manager in Smithville, RI
A memorial for Peter Santo will be held at Galveston Bible Church on Saturday, Jan 30th at 11 AM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.