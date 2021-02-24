SUGARLAND — Betty Jean Tilson, of Galveston Texas, formerly of Houston and Sugar Land, entered eternal rest on February 21, 2021. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerome Tilson, Aunt Margaret Bracey and son Vincent Thomas Holm. She is survived by her son, Jack Holm and wife Carrie Holm, her daughter in law Kim Holm, her granddaughters Jacqueline Holm, Olivia Holm, Lexie Holm, Kyleigh Holm, Christin Batiz and grandsons Vinnie Holm and Mason Gentry.
Betty was born to modest beginnings in the Heights area of Houston. She later went to school at Regan High School and was a proud drummer for the Regan Redcoats marching band, where she had many friends, including her lifelong friend Marie. In her early adulthood she married and had two lovely boys and raised them admirably in the Sharpstown area of Houston. For years she painted under the tutelage of oil painter "Steina" and produced many remarkable works that were admired by many in her neighborhood. When her teacher retired, she shifted gears and began working on ceramics at Strake Jesuit High School under the direction of Father Geniskins, where she and her friends produced ceramic art to support SJHS fundraisers. She fiercely supported her two boys in all athletic endeavors from baseball to track, basketball, and football.
In 1994 she realized her dream to live at the beach and moved to Galveston, Texas. There, she raised several dogs and made daily walks with them to the beach to enjoy the sunshine. She was known to be sort of an "animal whisperer" and two owners gave their dogs to her because they kept leaving home to come see her. One of her favorite things was to ride her golf cart on the beach or around the neighborhood. She loved art, watching football, wild plants, animals, reading action novels, Billy Graham, Joel Osteen and beautiful flowers. She loved country music, especially the pro-American anthems of Toby Keith. She had a cutting wit and indominable spirit that most everyone appreciated.
In the spirit of her life, the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness, plant a flower or a tree, adopt a pet, or donate to the charity of your choice.
