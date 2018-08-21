Jane Shelton Ebrom passed away on August 11, 2018 at a local hospital after a brief struggle from a stroke. Jane was born on April 7th, 1935 in Avery, Texas. She was the daughter of Harvey Shelton and Laura Busbee.
Jane grew up in both Avery and San Antonio, Texas. After graduating from Avery High School, she attended San Antonio College. However, it was not until she was the age of 55 she received her Bachelor degree from the University of Houston, Clear Lake. Jane went back to school after she applied for a job and was told she was overqualified but they were unable to hire her since she did not have a college degree, so she went back to college and got that degree. That’s how Jane lived her life, she was a go getter.
While attending San Antonio College, Jane met Joseph Julius Ebrom, her first husband, while taking a marriage for Moderns class. They dated and were married in 1957. Jane and Joe lived the military pilot’s life in Virginia and Georgia having three children along the way. Dan, Kevin and Laurel. Joe died in a military plane crash in 1964 and Jane moved to Colorado Springs to be near her sister Dixie Freudenberg, husband Walter and children Eileen and Ron. In 1971 Jane packed up the Vista Cruiser and moved from Colorado Springs headed to the Clear Lake City area where she spent the rest of her life. While in Clear Lake Jane married Sterling Bennett and acquired two more children, Sterling Jr. and Starlett. Later, divorced and on her own Jane began to sell real estate where she met Howard B. Spalding a local engineer, they would spend the next 26 years as companions until her passing.
Jane was involved in many activities during her life. Early on she was a den mother for the cub scouts, she was a Sunday school teacher and was a member of the garden club. Jane worked as an office manager, owned a construction business and worked as a Realtor for many years. She always stayed busy with work, but her true passion was family and friends. Jane loved to talk to everybody and never met a stranger. Christmas was Jane’s favorite time of year and she loved having her Christmas tree on display with its varied collection of ornaments. Jane loved hosting Christmas at her home every year, and everyone was invited. Jane also loved peacocks. She had peacock jewelry, peacock house decorations, and for years she even raised live peacocks in the backyard. She eventually donated her peacocks to Vargo's, who were famous for their peacock flock.
Being with family was Jane’s heart and soul. She would celebrate her birthday every year by throwing her own party, an Easter/Crawfish boil at her beach house in Galveston. Jane loved the ocean and especially the pelicans. When she was surrounded by friends and family, Jane was at her best. She also loved to spend time at the Lake house, which she and Howard shared near Lake Livingston. She loved to sit on the back porch and drink her tea, read a book and watch the lake. She especially enjoyed it if friends and grandkids were there to share it with her. Jane’s family was the most important thing to her.
Jane traveled to many wonderful places in the world during her lifetime, but it was being with family that made her the happiest. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, Joseph, Ryan, Ashley, Sean, Amber, Jeffrey, Connor and Cooper. They were the light of her life, she loved her summers when her grandchildren would come to Camp Grandma. She was loved by many people and life will not be the same now that she is gone. Her family will carry on her wishes to keep her family and friends close and will continue to gather. We will continue to remember her beautiful spirit. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, confidant and friend.
Jane is survived by her children, Daniel (CeCi) Ebrom, Kevin (Jamie) Ebrom, Laurel (John) Jesina, Star (Phil) Gonzales and Sterling Bennett. Grandchildren, Connor Ebrom, Cooper Ebrom, Joseph Ebrom, Ryan Jesina, Ashley Jesina, Sean Jesina, Amber Gonzales, and Jeffrey Gonzales. Niece, Eileen (John) Skaggs, great nephew, Carl Nelson and his children. Nephew, Ray (Millie) Coleman and their children. Long-time companion, Howard Spalding’s family, Keith (Roxanne) Spalding, their children and Kara (Steve) Fishkan.
It was Janes’s wish that she be cremated. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 25th, 2018 at 12 noon at Bay Harbor United Methodist Church in League City, Texas, to celebrate her life.
