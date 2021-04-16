GALVESTON — It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Benedict Paul Giusti Jr passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 surrounded by his children, whom he adored. His long and storied life began in Galveston, Texas on July 18, 1948, being the sixth blessing out of an eventual 13.
Ben’s playful attitude and inquisitive mind began early at home by being the first child to climb the family piano instead of play it, and to delve into the engine of his family’s broken down station wagon to figure out why it stopped working. This passion for cars eventually brought him to Texas A&M University where he received his BS in Mechanical Engineering, and where he could cultivate his love of machines and gas-powered motors.
Whenever Ben’s impish grin would spread across his face and was preceded by his hearty chuckle, you knew he was about to recount one of his stories from his mischievous past. He loved coming up with nicknames or goofing off with his friends as most young men do, but he would also drop everything to help his family. Through his time at TAMU, and well beyond, he was always eager to use his expanding knowledge and natural mechanical aptitude to help his friends and family; he was always the first call for help when it came to cars.
After graduation, Ben landed a dream job at Ingersoll-Rand. Ben was able to travel across the country excelling in his role as a salesman and quickly becoming a Regional Manager of Sales. While at I-R, Ben started growing from the boisterous young man he was to the dedicated family man he became. It started with becoming Godfather to his nephew, David Atkinson, and continued through the formation of his own family. I-R eventually brought him back home to Texas and it was here that he knew it was time to stop traveling and settle down with his family in Houston.
After moving to Houston, Ben eventually changed jobs to Airadyne and finally to Danmar Industries where he maintained and created countless business relationships, or more accurately, friendships. His encyclopedic knowledge of motors and compressors was only matched by his sharp wit and sense of humor, but it was dwarfed by his deep love for his family and those he cared about.
This great man is survived by his children Benedict Paul Giusti III; John Anthony Giusti; Elizabeth Lee Giusti; his step-children Kara Giusti and Michael Giusti, whom he loved as his own; two grandsons, Cameron and Harrison; 11 siblings who affectionately will always call him “Bubbie”: Sandra Atkinson and her husband Denis; Beverly Rose; Barbara Doran and her husband Chuck; Paulette Maddox and her husband Bobby; Marilyn Cernosek and her husband Tony; Cathy Perry and her husband Jerry; Gigi Rose and her husband Gary; Debbie Morgan; Janet Elledge and her husband Paul; Rick Giusti and his wife Kathy; Carolyn Bernard and her husband Karl; and of course his “12th man” James Murphy, his childhood best friend whom he always considered as another brother; as well as a large extended family and friends of whose life he most certainly touched.
Services will be held to say our final goodbyes Monday, April 19, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet St. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. A private link can be provided for those who wish to attend Monday’s live-streamed services beginning at 6 p.m. for those who cannot attend in person, and Tuesday’s mass will also be streamed on the church’s website. Social distancing and face masks are required for all who attend the services in person. Donations may be made in Ben’s name to the American Heart Association.
Ben will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery next to his mother Millie Kesel Giusti, father Benedict Paul Giusti, and his infant brother John.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.