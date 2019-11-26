GALVESTON—Gladys Lee Gilford, 88, peacefully passed away November 18, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
The family invites you to join them as they celebrate the her life on Saturday, November 30, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10AM at Gtr. Mt Calvary Baptist Church (5202 Ave. K) followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Timothy Allen, Sr. eulogist. Burial will follow at Mt Zion Cemetery in New Waverly, TX.
She is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Bluitt; two grandsons, Amad and Cecil Jones, Jr.; 13 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren; two brothers, three sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews other family and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
