LEAGUE CITY — Sergio Gracia, 70, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Sergio is survived by wife of 49 years, Miroslava; son, Sergio Gracia, Jr (Tatiana); daughter, Monica Gracia (Ralph); grandchildren, Santiago Gracia, Christian Gracia, Izabella Ramirez, Niccolo Gracia, Danielli Gracia, Julianna Ramirez, Antonella Ramirez, and Gianna Gracia, as well as numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
In 2009, after 30 years of service, Sergio retired from the Amoco/BP refinery in Texas City. During his time with the company, he was an Operator who also worked as a fireman and EMT within the refinery.
Sergio was baptized on July 27, 1985 as a Jehovah's Witness, in which he remained a devoted and faithful servant to Jehovah God. He was an Elder in the Spanish Congregation in League City. Sergio will be deeply missed by his brothers and sisters of faith.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 9, 2021, 5:00-7:00 pm at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City. Funeral Services are scheduled at 11:00 am, Monday, May 10, 2021 with Interment to follow at Forest Park-East Cemetery in Webster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.