TEXAS CITY — Doretha Smith Phillips, 91, departed this life on March 29, 2021, at her residence in Texas City, Texas.
There will be a visitation at 8:30 A.M., followed by a service celebrating her life at 9:30 A.M., on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Avenue O, Galveston, Texas 77550, with Pastor Darrell Glenn officiating. CDC guideline of mask and social distancing is required. Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
