GALVESTON, TX — Ella Mae Dergin, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to E.R. Johnson Family Mortuary. 409-762-8470TEXAS CITY, TX — Jacqueline Roberson, age 59, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to E.R. Johnson Family Mortuary. 409-762-8470GALVESTON — Elouise Albonetti, age 90, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.GALVESTON, TX — Deddrick B. Sinegaure, age 47, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to E.R. Johnson Family Mortuary. 409-762-8470
